Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.42

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 192896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

