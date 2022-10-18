DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Short Interest Update

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut DallasNews from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DallasNews stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. 27,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,243. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. DallasNews has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.76.

DallasNews Dividend Announcement

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. DallasNews’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DallasNews

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 1.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 238,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About DallasNews

(Get Rating)

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.