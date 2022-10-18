Dalradian Resources (TSE:DNA) Trading Down 0.7%

Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSE:DNA – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. Approximately 174,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 530,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.
Dalradian Resources Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$519.02 million and a P/E ratio of -56.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46.
About Dalradian Resources
Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.
