Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

NYSE DHR traded up $4.28 on Tuesday, reaching $264.21. The stock had a trading volume of 39,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

