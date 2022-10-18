Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DHR opened at $259.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.