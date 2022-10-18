Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaos by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $107.47.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.92 million for the quarter. Danaos had a net margin of 81.06% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.