David A. Schwarzbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE YELP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 593,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,677. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,344 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after buying an additional 180,225 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,951,000 after buying an additional 452,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after buying an additional 164,387 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,860 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.