DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $84,345.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,360.55 or 0.27623997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010789 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is dbc.team. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.