Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Cut to €60.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €61.00 ($62.24) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Delivery Hero from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

DLVHF stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.57. 4,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $146.07.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

