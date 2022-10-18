Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $54.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

