Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $4.24

Dero (DERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $4.24 or 0.00021950 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $54.87 million and $99,296.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00267968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00120929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00758965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00562288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00248493 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,950,934 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

