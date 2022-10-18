Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 185,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,296,031 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Featured Stories

