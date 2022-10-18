Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,270 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. 755,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

