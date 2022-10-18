Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Shares Up 1.5%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €33.78 ($34.46) and last traded at €33.26 ($33.94). 2,682,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.76 ($33.43).

Deutsche Post Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.