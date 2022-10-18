Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Up 9.5% in September

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,100 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGEAF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo to a “hold” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo to a “sell” rating and set a $3,230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. 19,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. Diageo has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.