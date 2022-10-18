DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.
DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of DRH opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.57. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
