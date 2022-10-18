Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 6.4%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 13,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,333,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.43.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

