Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,940 ($35.52).

DPLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($39.75) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.60) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Stock Up 1.2 %

DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,438 ($29.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,510.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,523.11. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,084.75. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,504 ($42.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Diploma

In other news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($31.13) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($77,815.37).

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.