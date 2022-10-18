Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and approximately $214.84 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00265710 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

