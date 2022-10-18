Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DREUF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

DREUF opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

