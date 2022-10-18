Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 12.4% in September

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 670,800 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 291.7 days.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF remained flat at $11.34 during trading on Tuesday. 9,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

