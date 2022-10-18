Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

NYSE:DT opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,721,000 after purchasing an additional 878,609 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 76,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

