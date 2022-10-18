EAC (EAC) Price Reaches $0.91

EAC (EAC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. EAC has a market cap of $272.18 million and approximately $50,263.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00004640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00265007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001478 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017014 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 1.36053564 USD and is up 75.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $57,018.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

