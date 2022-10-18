Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.15 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

