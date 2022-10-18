Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 679,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $1,131,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $481,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

