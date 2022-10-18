Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $160.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Eaton Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $138.22 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

