Edgecoin Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $212.30 million and approximately $24.33 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.58 or 0.27771146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

