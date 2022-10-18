Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,159,000 after purchasing an additional 320,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.09.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.26. 2,977,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,830. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

