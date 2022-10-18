Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Ekso Bionics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 41,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,014. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

