Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Up 14.1% in September

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 473,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electra Battery Materials Price Performance

Electra Battery Materials stock remained flat at $2.98 during trading on Tuesday. 47,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,908. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20. Electra Battery Materials has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials ( NASDAQ:ELBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

