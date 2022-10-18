Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 38,339 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 957.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,345 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,795. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.58.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

