Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 135,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 166,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.13. 4,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,384. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.41.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

