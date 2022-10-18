Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,424,524. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

