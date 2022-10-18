Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 17,109 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 982.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,424. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

