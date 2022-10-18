Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 1.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $40,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. 4,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

