Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,498,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,293.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,623. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,197.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,127.05. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

