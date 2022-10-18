Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.96 Million in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 216.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 141,126 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the first quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 759.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 713,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 630,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 104.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFZ opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Company Profile

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

