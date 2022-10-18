Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,640 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,068 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,099,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after purchasing an additional 980,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 399,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $6.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACI. Guggenheim lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

