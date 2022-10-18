Empowered Funds LLC Sells 28,805 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,805 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 3.59.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

