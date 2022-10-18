Empowered Funds LLC Sells 40,277 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,277 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $22,016,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,501,000 after acquiring an additional 715,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $14,974,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after acquiring an additional 355,780 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

