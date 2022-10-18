Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 1.10% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,895,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,974,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 214.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the second quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the first quarter valued at $307,000.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EPV opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

