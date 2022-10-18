Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.



