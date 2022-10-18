Empowered Funds LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Cytokinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after buying an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,633,000.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,733,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,750,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

