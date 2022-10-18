Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at $1,476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $2,114,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on DTM. Mizuho dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.