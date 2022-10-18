EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI) Insider Mark Nicholas Hodgkins Acquires 10,000 Shares

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI – Get Rating) insider Mark Nicholas Hodgkins acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £4,900 ($5,920.73).

EnSilica Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENSI traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 49.30 ($0.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares. EnSilica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 43 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 57 ($0.69).

EnSilica plc designs and supplies mixed signal application specific integrated circuits in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also offers core IP products covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems. It serves corporations and original equipment manufacturers, automotive Tier 1 suppliers, industrial enterprises, large software companies, and service providers developing proprietary hardware, as well as industrial, healthcare, and communications markets through representatives and distributors.

