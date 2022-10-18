EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI) Insider Mark Nicholas Hodgkins Acquires 10,000 Shares

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI – Get Rating) insider Mark Nicholas Hodgkins acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £4,900 ($5,920.73).
EnSilica Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of ENSI traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 49.30 ($0.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares. EnSilica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 43 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 57 ($0.69).
EnSilica Company Profile
