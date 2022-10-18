Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,050 ($24.77) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,171.43 ($26.24).

Entain Trading Up 2.0 %

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,172.50 ($14.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,256.94. Entain has a one year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a one year high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,215.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,306.12.

Entain Dividend Announcement

About Entain

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Further Reading

