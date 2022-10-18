Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EPD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. 76,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,642. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 106.8% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.3% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 545,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

