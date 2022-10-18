Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.55.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2.36. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.52.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$286.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.