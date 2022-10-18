Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $80.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.63.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,411,000 after purchasing an additional 421,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,213,000 after buying an additional 586,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,421,000 after buying an additional 6,758,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.