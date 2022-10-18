Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Down 4%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. 6,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 514,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $880.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.09.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
