Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Down 4%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. 6,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 514,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Erasca Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $880.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 9.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Erasca by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

